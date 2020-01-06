Left Menu
At 14 Neil Nayyar holds two world records in the music world

Image Credit:

• The wonder teen plays 107 musical instruments while he was just 13-year-old

• Two years back, he broke the world record for playing 44 musical instruments

Neil Nayyar, the 14-year-old musical prodigy set a new world record of learning and playing the most number of musical instruments by an individual. The Indian born young achiever in the US has stunned the world when in 2018; Neil Nayyar has stunned the world with his prowess of playing 44 types of musical instruments, breaking the record of another 27-year-old musician who could play 23 musical instruments.

Neil Nayyar has performed in various famous competitions and shows as well. These include America's Got Talent, Steve Harvey Show, and Sacramento Kings NBA game. Furthermore, the City of Elk recognized his talent and presented him with the Medal of Mayor. He was also invited to perform the National Anthem for honouring the martyred Sikh cop in Texas.

Neil Nayyar is now one of the most searched names on Google and Yahoo, and his incredible journey has been covered by various TV channels, and multiple national news broadcasters have called Nayyar for interviews and congratulated him on this amazing feat. Apart from music, Neil Nayyar is also a black belt holder in martial arts, is a good dancer, singer, and has always been an A grade student in academics.

Among many aspiring musicians, Neil is a symbol of uncompromising passion and persistence. By the age of seven, this young achiever had already mastered some of the major musical instruments. Seeing his enthusiasm and talent, Neil was admitted to several coaching schools where he has learned many more musical instruments. He also took online classes of many reputed Music Gurus from China, India, and Italy. He went through gruelling practising sessions, and today, the world can see its results.

Neil Nayyar lives in the US, where his parents moved in a decade ago from Punjab. Just at the age of five, his parents discovered his immersive talents towards musical instruments. Now, by the second quarter of 2020, Neil is poised to release his musical album, which would be an anthology of renditions composed of using all the 107 musical instruments, which makes him a genuine wizard in the music world.

