Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kochi to host Global Investor Meet on January 9-10

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:56 IST
Kochi to host Global Investor Meet on January 9-10

An electronic hardware and a defence park in Kerala are among 18 mega projects the state government will highlight at the Global Investors Meet here on January 9 and 10. The government will highlight among others a Kochi- to-Palakkad integrated manufacturing cluster, a defence park at Ottapalam and an electronic hardware park in Ernakulam district.

Also, the focus would be on a medium density fiberboard plant in Perumbavoor and integrated solid waste management systems at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram. The meet - ASCEND 2020 here will also see organisers showcasing 70-odd other projects classified as large, medium and small in the descending order of their capital investment and capacity to provide jobs, organisers said in a release here on Monday.

Mega projects are those which require an investment of more than Rs 100 crore and gives direct employment to at least 500 people, according to the Department of Industries that is convening the high-profile event at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Grand Hyatt, here. The proposed mega projects further include a Propylene Oxide manufacturing plant of 2,00,000 MPA capacity in the vicinity of BPCL-Kochi Refinery, a PVC manufacturing facility of capacity 150,000 TPA and a Rs 1,864-crore KINFRA-initiated Petrochemical Park of international standards at Ambalamugal in Ernakulam district.

KINFRA (Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) is also keen to set up a Rs 400-crore logistics hub (in Palakkad) with warehousing facility, while thrust will also be given to set up a Rs 300-crore cryogenic warehouse in Kochi's Puthuvypeen next to the existing LNG terminal. The Rs 131-crore Defence Park at 60 acres in Ottapalam of Palakkad district will have central government assistance under the Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation scheme.

ASCEND 2020 comes amid a paradigm shift Kerala is experiencing in harnessing industrial investments, according to state Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. Set to showcase at ASCEND is the Invest Kerala Portal (https://invest.kerala.gov.in) as a single-window facilitator for hassle-free investment promotion launched under its Ease of doing business initiatives, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Japan looking at U-19 WC as a learning experience

Debutants Japan doesnt have any high expectations from the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup and is only looking at the event as a learning experience said Japan Crickets Head of Operations Alan Curr. Later this month, Dhugal Bedingfields side wi...

Soccer-Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84

Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against winners England, has died at the age of 84, his family told German media on Monday. That final featured one of the most controversial goals in foo...

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.93 against US dollar on higher crude prices

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices as escalating US-Iran tensions fanned fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Forex traders said growi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020