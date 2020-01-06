Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra loan waiver to cost at Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore: SBI

The newly-formed Maharashtra government's announcement to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with a cut-off date of September 30, 2019 and providing relief to non-defaulting farmers who have a loan above Rs 2 lakh can cost at between Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore, State Bank of India said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:18 IST
Maharashtra loan waiver to cost at Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore: SBI
Loan waivers damage the credit culture and increase indebtedness of farmers. Image Credit: ANI

The newly-formed Maharashtra government's announcement to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with a cut-off date of September 30, 2019 and providing relief to non-defaulting farmers who have a loan above Rs 2 lakh can cost at between Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore, State Bank of India said on Monday. "Even it is assumed that complete loan waiver is unchanged from the last loan waiver, the cost will be at least Rs 45,000 crore," said SBI's Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh. "The cost can go up to Rs 51,000 crore if the number of farmers covered increases from the current level."

However, the cost can come down by Rs 12,500 crore if the new dispensation decides to postpone payments outstanding under the earlier loan waiver scheme into the new one or decides to limit the coverage of farmers under the scheme. Ghosh said the politics of loan waivers typically veers around the fact if the banks can write off NPA of the industry, then why not agri farmers. However, such arguments are mischievous and frivolous.

"For example, even though agriculture non-performing assets (NPAs) are Rs 1.1 lakh crore or 12.4 per cent of overall NPAs, we also need to account for Rs 3.14 lakh crore loan waiver announced in the last decade," he said. Hence, agri NPA burden for the exchequer and banks can be as much as a staggering Rs 4.2 lakh crore. "If we add the potential Maharashtra loan waiver amount, it can be at Rs 4.7 lakh crore or 82 per cent of industry NPAs," said Ghosh adding loan waivers damage the credit culture and increase indebtedness of farmers.

This results in a significant decline in credit growth to farmers through the formal channels in the aftermath of loan waivers, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia sees no nuclear proliferation threat after Iran's enrichment decision

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it saw no threat of nuclear weapons proliferation after Irans decision to abandon limitations on enriching uranium.The ministry said that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal ...

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions -UK statement

Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander...

Germany World Cup 'ghost-goal' keeper Tilkowski dies

Berlin, Jan 6 AFP Former Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who conceded a controversial Geoff Hurst ghost-goal at the 1966 World Cup final, has died at the age of 84, his family told AFP subsidiary SID on Monday. During the England v West ...

Modi govt faces unprecedented criticism over attacks on JNU students by masked goons

The Modi government on Monday came under massive attack from the opposition, youths, actors, activists and business tycoons over the horrifying violence on JNU students, with the Congress describing the rampage by masked goons as an exampl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020