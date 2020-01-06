Left Menu
Govt seeks stakeholder views on National Technology Mission for MSMEs

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:49 IST
The government has sought comments from stakeholders on the proposed National Technology Mission that aims to converge efforts towards technology upgradation of micro, small and medium enterprises and ease access to technology. The UK Sinha-led RBI Expert Committee on MSMEs has recommended that a technology mission should be launched by the MSME ministry for convergence of the efforts of various stakeholders for technology upgradation by the sector.

The ministry has prepared a draft discussion paper on 'Promoting Technology Adoption by MSMEs - Mission Document' and requested all stakeholders to give their comments or views by January 25. The National Technology Mission is a major initiative of the Development Commissioner, the Ministry of MSME.

The mission will focus on activities modelled around seven different pillars including emerging technology; human capital; access to finance; infrastructure; market place; policy and governance; and knowledge creation. "The mission aims to converge the efforts of various stakeholders for technology upgradation of MSMEs across the country who have been hitherto operating in isolation. The focus will not just be on technology incubation and adoption but also on providing short term and long-term training programmes, consultancy and facility support to MSMEs," the MSME ministry said.

