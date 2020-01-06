Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares drop as Washington and Tehran trade threats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:58 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares drop as Washington and Tehran trade threats

European shares slipped on Monday as investors continued to trim risky bets amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, but shares of jeweller Pandora soared after it said it would meet 2019 sales targets. Iran vowed to avenge the killing of a top general by the United States, while U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington would strike back if Tehran retaliated.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4%, well off its session lows but down for the second straight day. Bourses in Germany and Britain suffered the steepest losses in the region. "The likeliness is that this will not lead to war, and thus it is likely that the current market moves will be short-term in nature," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

"However, markets will be highly responsive to any commentary and threats which are likely to maintain the current gains for havens such as gold and crude." The European oil and gas stock index closed at its highest level in nearly three months on the oil price rises.

All but two of the European sub-sectors were lower. The prospect of higher fuel costs hit airline stocks. British Airways' owner, Easyjet, Lufthansa and Ryanair all pulled the travel and leisure sector 1.2% lower.

German polymer maker Covestro AG slipped nearly 5% on reports of negative comments on the stock from brokers. Its shares pulled the chemicals index down 0.9%. Pandora jumped 12% after its preliminary results showed it would meet its 2019 sales and profit margin forecast, a sign that attempts to turn around the struggling jeweller could be starting to pay off.

The food and beverage index eked out a gain while telecoms and utilities outperformed the wider markets, indicating a preference for defensive plays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur police personnel to get health cards

Nagpur police personnel to get health cards Nagpur, Jan 6 PTINagpur citys police personnel will have to go through regular medical check-up and they will be provided with cards based on their health parameters. This has been done to keep ...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...

UN special representative for Libya to other countries: 'Keep out'

The United Nations special representative for Libya on Monday called on foreign countries to stop interfering on both sides of the conflict in Libya, saying too many other nations were getting involved.Keep out of Libya, Ghassan Salam told ...

Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray after 'Free Kashmir' poster seen in Mumbai protest

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Free Kashmir poster was seen during a protest at the Gateway of India against yesterdays violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020