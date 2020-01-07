Keltron bags Rs 8.37 crore order from defence forces Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI): State-owned KELTRON has bagged a Rs 8.37 crore order from defence forces for the manufacture and supply of equipment for underwater communication. This state-of-the-art equipment based on SDR (Software Defined Radio) architecture is used in ships and submarines for exchanging data and voice communication between them using water as the acoustic medium, a KELTRON press release said.

The order will be executed by Special Products Group, Keltron Equipment Complex, Karakulam, which have been significantly manufacturing and supplying indigenous products to the Indian Defence sector for the last three decades. Presently, the Defence divisions of KELTRON have an overall order booking of over Rs 85 crore, under execution at various stages..

