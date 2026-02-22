Explosion Shakes Lviv: A Midnight Tragedy

A tragic explosion rocked Lviv, Ukraine, at midnight, claiming the life of one police officer and injuring 24 others, according to the National Police.

The incident involved homemade explosive devices, which detonated as a patrol crew arrived to investigate a suspected shop break-in. A second explosion followed shortly thereafter.

Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, condemned the act as terrorism, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on social media that a suspect has been detained. Further details remain sparse as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)