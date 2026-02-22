The Magnificent Ruins: Unveiling Family Secrets Through Generational Lenses

Nayantara Roy, a playwright-turned-television executive, makes a compelling debut with her novel 'The Magnificent Ruins', released recently in India. The multigenerational saga bridges the lives between Brooklyn and Kolkata, centering on Lila De, a books editor whose life is disrupted by a call from her mother in India.

Renowned internationally, this Hachette India publication delves deep into family secrets, identity, and the challenges of the immigrant experience. Lila learns she has inherited a family estate in Kolkata, prompting a return to her roots and stirring long-buried memories and relationships.

Roy, originally hailing from India and now based in Los Angeles, explores themes of generational trauma set within the Bengali culture. As a television executive, she lends her storytelling prowess to this novel, stirring readers to reflect on the past's shadows over the present.

(With inputs from agencies.)