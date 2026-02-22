Left Menu

BPTP Expands with New Faridabad Housing Project

BPTP Ltd partners with a landowner to develop an 11-acre residential project in Surajkund, Faridabad. The project is set to enhance BPTP's portfolio with over 2 million square feet of developable area. Faridabad, with its growth momentum and established ecosystem, appears promising for real estate ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BPTP Ltd, a prominent real estate firm, has announced a significant expansion through a partnership with a landowner in Surajkund, Faridabad.

The partnership aims to develop an 11-acre residential housing project, enhancing BPTP's presence in the region. The project will feature over 2 million square feet of developable area.

Chairman Kabul Chawla highlighted Faridabad's growth prospects, emphasizing the area's improving connectivity and residential demand. This development marks a strategic addition to BPTP's portfolio in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

