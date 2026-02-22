Rajeev Chandrasekhar Eyes Nemom Seat in Upcoming Elections

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP state president, reiterated his intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Nemom constituency, expressing hope for national party endorsement.

Chandrasekhar launched BJP's election wall-writing campaign, highlighting the need for change in Thiruvananthapuram, a change he initiated by winning the local body polls.

The BJP leader criticized LDF and UDF governance, underscoring the unaddressed issues and advocating for Nemom's transformation in the next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)