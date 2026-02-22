Left Menu

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Eyes Nemom Seat in Upcoming Elections

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has expressed his intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Nemom constituency. He aims to bring about significant changes in Thiruvananthapuram, having already won the local body polls. Chandrasekhar is optimistic about receiving the party's endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:30 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP state president, reiterated his intention to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Nemom constituency, expressing hope for national party endorsement.

Chandrasekhar launched BJP's election wall-writing campaign, highlighting the need for change in Thiruvananthapuram, a change he initiated by winning the local body polls.

The BJP leader criticized LDF and UDF governance, underscoring the unaddressed issues and advocating for Nemom's transformation in the next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

