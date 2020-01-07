Left Menu
UC Browser to launch cloud storage service UC Drive in India

Reiterating its commitment to the mobile browser market, UC Browser, world's number 1 third-party mobile browser with over 1.1 billion downloads, has announced a revamp of its strategy for India market.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 07-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:43 IST
UC Browser. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reiterating its commitment to the mobile browser market, UC Browser, world's number one third-party mobile browser with over 1.1 billion downloads, has announced a revamp of its strategy for India market. UC Browser will launch its in-app cloud storage service offering for Indian individual users, UC Drive. As an in-app cloud storage, UC Drive will be able to seamlessly connect with browsing scenario within UC Browser and sync stored various videos, songs, photos, and more across all the UC users' mobile devices, allowing users to directly save a wide variety of downloadable content while browsing without taking up storage or memory on their mobile devices.

UC Drive will be available for free to all UC users with large cloud storage space. This will be UC Drive's first launch in the global market. India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser and makes up for about 50 per cent of its global downloads. "In a mobile-first market like India, almost all digital activities are shifting to mobile devices - from watching movies and clicking pictures to sharing files. In a scenario like this, users are left scrambling for cloud storage and syncing options," said Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President, UCWeb Global Business.

"With UC Drive, our users can enjoy an unfettered browsing experience using the least amount of mobile data, ensuring that users never run out of storage again. The upcoming UC Drive is a step forward in our commitment to provide better mobile internet services to our billion plus users and grow with the digital market here," added Yang. Cloud drives have become the perfect instrument of maximum storage with minimal resources and minimal supervision. Working on the same premise, UC Drive, which is integrated into the browsing platform, will allow users to save any downloadable content using the "Save to Drive" function.

The Drive will act as an excellent tool for immediate file exchange with its 'File Sharing' option that allows for streamlined communication amongst users. Coupled to that, the ability to synchronize any folder on your phone with cloud storage, option to give access to multiple people and protection of high-stakes digital data will make it a compelling product from the UC stable. UC Browser is the flagship product of UCWeb. Over the last couple of years, UC Browser has redefined the role of a modern mobile browser with the launch of its content platform in 2016 and its latest add-on cloud storage feature.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

