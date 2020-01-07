Sudan’s seafood industry at Red Sea coast sets to get investment from US firm

One American company is interested to pump out fund in the seafood industry on the Red Sea coast to respond to the global food gap with seafood.

The human being has almost doubled the ingestion of seafood in the last fifty years and its demand continues to increase. The consumption was 9.9 kilograms per capita during 1960s and it surpassed 20 kilograms in 2016.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources, Adel Farah disclosed that an American company commenced investment procedures in an area about 15 kilometres south of the city of Suakin. According to Farah comment to Sudan Tribune, the name of the firm has not been disclosed for the time being, but the company is set to launch the project with about USD 50 million. It aims to expand its investments in future in the production of Sea Cucumber.

Sudan continues to see underdeveloped expansion in aquaculture while it has rapidly grown in other parts of the world. That's the reason the unnamed American company wants severe expansion in Sudan finding a huge potential in aquaculture in this country.

The project also encourages new investors, mainly the investing company is the first American firm to work in Sudan in the field of livestock and fish.

