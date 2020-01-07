Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee regains 11 paise against USD on easing crude

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:16 IST
Rupee regains 11 paise against USD on easing crude

The Indian rupee on Tuesday reclaimed some lost ground, rising 11 paise to close at 71.82 against the US dollar as receding fears of a larger conflict in the Middle East helped crude oil prices ease. Besides, a rebound in the domestic equity markets also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 71.73 against the US currency. During the session, the domestic currency stayed strong and swung between a low of 71.87 and a high of 71.68. It finally closed at 71.82, showing a gain of 11 paise over its previous closing. The Indian unit had slipped 13 paise to 71.93 against the greenback on Monday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 96.78. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62 per cent to USD 68.48 per barrel.

Experts are of the view that oil prices retreated as major crude exporter Iran stayed away from retaliation after the US assassination of a top Iranian general. On a net basis, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 682.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 311.19 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.55 per cent. Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 72.0919 and for rupee/euro at 80.4531. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.2890 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 66.74.

"Rupee traded volatile in range of 71.68-71.87 during the day with both side moves on news of Iranian assessing 13 retaliation scenarios against the US to take revenge. With 'crude oil already on boil', any steps Iran takes shall hamper the markets globally and directly rupee shall have the volatile moves up ahead," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities. "72.00-72.25 shall keep acting as a crucial barrier for USD/INR pair whereas 71.60-71.40 as supports," he said.

On the equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended 192.84 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 40,869.47. While, the broader Nifty rose 59.90 points, or 0.50 per cent, to finish at 12,052.95.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...

WRAPUP 1-Falling imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

USMCA legislation will pass Senate by end of January - U.S. Senator Grassley

The legislation on the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico will pass the U.S. Senate at the most by the end of January, Senator Chuck Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday. It will pass the Senate sometime within the next ...

Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020