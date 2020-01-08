Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slip as Iran's attack on U.S. forces heighten Middle East tensions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:24 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slip as Iran's attack on U.S. forces heighten Middle East tensions
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as Iran fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of a top Iranian commander last week, sparking fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles on at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel at about 2230 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

The attack rattled global financial markets and sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets, with S&P futures tumbling as much as 1.7% and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield falling to a one-month low. Oil prices jumped about $3. Investors have been on edge since Friday when a U.S. drone strike killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, prompting a vow of harsh revenge from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But U.S. stock index futures were trading off session lows after Iranian officials said on Wednesday that their country did not want a war and its strikes "concluded" its response to the killing of Soleimani, whose burial was completed almost at the same time as the missile launches. In a tweet, President Donald Trump said an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

At 12:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 184 points, or 0.65%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 42.5 points, or 0.48%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian flight did not declare emergency before crash – Iranian media

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard that crashed in Iran on Wednesday did not declare an emergency, Iranian media said, quoting an official of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization. The comments were made by Hassan Rezaeifar, the general di...

Oil up, stocks down after Iran missile attack on US troops

Beijing, Jan 8 AP Oil prices rose and Asian stock markets fell Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general. Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oils, spiked m...

Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176

Eds Adding more details, combining related series Shahedshahr Iran, Jan 8 AP A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehrans main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials ...

FOREX-Yen yo-yos as Iranian strikes targeting U.S. forces put currencies in spin

Currencies whipsawed on Wednesday as the safe-haven yen first jumped on news of Iranian missile strikes on bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq, before retreating as investors wagered it would not trigger a wider conflict in the region.More th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020