IBM appoints Sandip Patel as India and South Asia MD

IBM on Wednesday said it has appointed Sandip Patel as managing director of its India and South Asia (ISA) operations. He succeeds Karan Bajwa, who is quitting the company to pursue opportunities outside of IBM, the company said in a statement.

In his role, Patel will be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM's sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. "Additionally, he will play a critical role in enabling India's capabilities across IBM's global missions, global centres of excellence, research and innovation labs," the company said.

Most recently, Patel was based in Boston, Massachusetts, where he was IBM's global general manager for the Insurance industry and was responsible for the company's business across all brands in this market segment. His extensive expertise in key industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare, coupled with his global leadership experience will bring great value to IBM’s clients and business in the region, it added.

"IBM has been a key player in India’s technology journey and continues to provide the innovation necessary to power India’s digital transformation across key industries and government," Harriet Green, Chairman and CEO of IBM Asia Pacific, said. Patel's deep industry expertise and global understanding of clients across different markets will bring real value to our clients as they embark on their transformation journey, he added.

Patel has also worked with Aetna international, PriceWaterhouse Coopers and Coopers & Lybrand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

