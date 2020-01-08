Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm launches all-in-one QR for merchants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:04 IST
Paytm launches all-in-one QR for merchants
Image Credit: ANI

Digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday announced the launch of its all-in-one QR for merchants across the country. This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps directly into their bank account at zero percent fee, Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at the launch.

The platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through it 'Paytm for Business app. Owned by One97 Communications Limited, the mobile wallet company currently enjoys a 54 percent market share of mobile payments for merchants.

"We are very proud to launch an encompassing all-in-one QR for businesses. The all-in-one QR is a must-have business tool as it is only payment QR that allows merchants to accept payments from Paytm wallet, all UPI apps, and cards," Sharma said. Besides, it also rolled out the QR code into various utility items such as calculators, power banks, clocks, and radio, which merchants can use in their shop for daily requirements, the company said.

The new smart device for payment processing 'soundbox' is one of the QR merchandise that allows the merchants to hear confirmation of payment receipt, which supports all payment modes and multiple languages. Paytm is making payments more convenient with its dynamic QR for merchants, where QR code specific to a single order can be generated that merchants can integrate into any PoS (point of sale) system.

The company also introduced a new service 'Paytm Business Khata' that complements the all-in-one QR. "Business Khata' further empowers Paytm merchant partners to maintain digital ledgers of all their customer transactions including cash and credit," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Western powers condemn Iran attack targeting US troops

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Western powers on Wednesday condemned Irans missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops, urging an end to the escalating crisis. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles in the early hours of We...

After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite

Pope Francis, who last month angrily slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him toward her, gave a light-hearted reaction more typical of his papacy on Wednesday when a nun asked him for a kiss. He said yes, although only after she promised...

Nissan ex-chair appears for 1st time in public after escape

Beirut, Jan 8 AP Nissans fugitive ex-chair Carlos Ghosn appeared in public in Lebanon on Wednesday for the first time since fleeing Japan last month ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn arrived at the press syndicate i...

Govt reaches out to interfaith delegation; apprises it on CAA

The government on Wednesday apprised an interfaith delegation about various aspects of the new citizenship law, which has been opposed by students of many universities and some sections of people, and conveyed that the legislation has nothi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020