Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Germany's 'misery continues' as industrial orders fall unexpectedly

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:08 IST
UPDATE 3-Germany's 'misery continues' as industrial orders fall unexpectedly
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in November on weak foreign demand and a lack of major contracts, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a manufacturing slump will continue to curtail growth in Europe's largest economy. Germany's export-dependent manufacturers are struggling with sluggish demand from abroad as well as business uncertainty linked to trade disputes and Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"The misery in manufacturing continues," VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said, noting that the military escalation between the United States and Iran was now posing an additional risk for businesses. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin that the situation in the Middle East had become "very dangerous". But he added that he did not expect any major consequences for growth, because Germany's domestic economy remained stable and there were signs the Sino-U.S. trade dispute was easing.

Contracts for German goods decreased by 1.3% from the previous month, posting the steepest drop since July, data from the Economy Ministry showed. That confounded the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise. Demand from other countries fell 3.1%, the biggest drop since February. Orders from domestic clients rose by 1.6%. The reading for October was revised up to a rise of 0.2% from a previously reported decline of 0.4%.

DIHK economist Katharina Huhn said that orders from the eurozone had weakened significantly, suggesting a broader malaise in the region. "In addition to the decline in foreign orders, there has also been a gradual decline in domestic demand," Huhn warned.

Without bulk orders, industrial orders rose 1.0% in November, the economy ministry said, adding that incoming orders had stabilized at a low level in recent months. "At the same time, business expectations in manufacturing have brightened somewhat. So the outlook for industrial activity has improved a bit," the ministry said.

German business morale rose to a six-month high in December, a survey by the Ifo institute showed last month, suggesting that the German economy picked up in the fourth quarter despite manufacturing's problems. The German economy probably grew by 0.5% in 2019, down from 1.5% in 2018. The statistics office releases preliminary gross domestic product growth data on Jan. 15.

For 2020, the government forecasts 1.0% growth, helped by a higher number of working days. On a calendar-adjusted basis, Berlin predicts 0.6% growth this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. auto trade groups merge as regulatory issues loom

Two major U.S. automotive trade groups said Wednesday they will merge as the industry faces dramatic challenges, including regulatory, trade and emissions issues.The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a group representing Detroits Big Th...

588 roads closed after snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Vehicular movement, electricity and water supply were disrupted after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. After fresh snowfall in the state, a total of 588 roads were closed, 2,436 electricity supply lines disrupted and 33 wate...

Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said he was brutally taken from his family and friends by Japanese prosecutors.Ghosn was speaking at his first press conference since he was arrested in November 2018 and since he skipped bail an...

Will implement Motor Vehicle Act after reducing penalties: Raj minister

Rajasthan will implement the new Motor Vehicle Act only after reducing penalties, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said here on Wednesday. Khachariyawas said the state had the right to reduce penalties and his department had so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020