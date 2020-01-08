Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lodha Q3 sales booking up 30% at Rs 2K cr; to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr by selling commercial assets

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:49 IST
Lodha Q3 sales booking up 30% at Rs 2K cr; to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr by selling commercial assets

Realty major Lodha Group has said its sales bookings rose by 30 per cent to nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal. The group is also planning to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore this calendar year by monetising commercial assets in Mumbai region.

"We had a strong performance in sales during the third quarter. Our sales bookings have increased by 30 per cent to nearly Rs 2,000 crore," Lodha Group MD Abhishek Lodha told PTI. In the first nine months of 2019-20, sales have reached around Rs 5,000 crore, up 15 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

Out of total sales bookings, Lodha said around 60 per cent is from affordable housing projects having a carpet area of 60 sq metre and below. "For the full fiscal, sales bookings should be around Rs 7,000 crore," Lodha said.

Recently, Lodha group announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crore to develop three affordable housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in a price range of Rs 25-50 lakh per unit. These three projects, comprising nearly 9,000 units, are located at Thane, Bhiwandi and Taloja and launched under a separate brand, ''Crown''. On debt, he said the total borrowing for India business has come down to Rs 16,000 crore. Another Rs 2,000 crore pertains to London business.

"We have recently completed divestment of commercial asset worth Rs 1,400 crore. In this calendar year, we plan to raise Rs 1,300-1,500 crore by selling office and retail spaces comprising over one million sq ft," Lodha said. Regarding the London business, Lodha said the company has already completed one project and the second one would be handed over by March-April this year.

The company has sold about half of its inventories in these two projects and is targeting to sell all units in the next 12-18 months, he added. "We are expecting a surplus of Rs 1,500 crore from London projects in the next 12-18 months," Lodha said.

Lodha group had made a foray into the London market in 2013 with the acquisition of the landmark MacDonald House at 1 Grosvenor Square in prime Central London for over 300 million pounds (Rs 3,100 crore). The group acquired another site in prime Central London, New Court at 48 Carey Street for 90 million pounds in 2014. The first project Lincoln Square was launched in 2016 while the second project 'No.1 Grosvenor Square' started in 2017.

Lodha Group is India''s largest residential real estate developer by sales. The company clocked net new sales of over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19 with collections of over Rs 9,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Nicolas Sarkozy will on October 5 become Frances first ex-president to stand trial on corruption charges in a case in which he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge. The trial will last until Oc...

Trade unions in Aurangabad join nationwide strike

Trade unions in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the nationwide strike called to protest against the Centres anti-labour policies. The trade unions protested against the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisa...

UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise

Apple Incs news service has reached 100 million monthly active users and customers spent more than 1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year, the latest signs of growing revenue from the iPhone makers services business.Wit...

Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed a panel on Wednesday to amend Algerias constitution to give parliament and the judiciary a greater role, a step aimed at helping end a months-long political crisis. Tebboune was elected last month to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020