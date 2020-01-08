Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-India to ease mining rules from March to spur investment -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:57 IST
UPDATE 1-India to ease mining rules from March to spur investment -minister
Representative image

India will lift restrictions on the use of coal mined domestically and ease bidding rules from March, a minister said on Wednesday, as the country aims to attract foreign mining companies and reduce imports of fossil fuel.

India plans to introduce global tenders for coal mining blocks in March, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said after the cabinet approved the plans, a move that could end state-run Coal India Ltd's near-monopoly of the fuel. Previously, the government restricted the end-use of the fuel, with winners of coal block auctions only allowed to use the output for specific purposes and not to sell it in the open market. That attracted criticism from the industry which said the rules discouraged bidding.

The auctions are aimed at attracting global miners such as Glencore Plc, BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Peabody Energy Corp. India, one of the world's biggest coal producers, expects it to remain its main energy source as the fuel helps produce inexpensive electricity, even as many countries are looking to reduce coal use and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"Previously there was a restriction that anybody participating in the auction should have coal mining operations in India. That restriction we are removing," Joshi said. Joshi said recent auctions of coal blocks had drawn a tepid response from mining companies because of restrictions on the way the coal could be used.

Out of 99 coal blocks auctioned since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, only 29 attracted firm bids. "We feel that because of the end-use restriction, the participation in the auction was restricted and comparatively less. Now we are withdrawing all these restrictions," he said.

The move could hurt prospects for state-run Coal India Ltd. Shares of the company fell as much as 3.6% after Joshi's comments but pared some gains to settle down 2.7% at 200.20 rupees ($2.80). Joshi also said the government has amended mining laws to fast-track mining at sites where leases have lapsed, to avert an iron ore shortage.

"The auction process has already begun," Joshi said. The amended laws will also boost exploration and auction of "deep-seated minerals like gold and diamond," he said.

The plans still need presidential approval, and a government spokeswoman said more details will be provided after that. Presidential approval is generally a mere formality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's finance minister says will give cost of 2020 oil hedge on Thursday

Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday that he will give the cost of Mexicos annual oil hedging program for 2020 on Thursday.Herrera said the U.S.-Iran clash had a minor impact on Mexicos peso and favorably impacted price...

UPDATE 1-India to ease mining rules from March to spur investment -minister

India will lift restrictions on the use of coal mined domestically and ease bidding rules from March, a minister said on Wednesday, as the country aims to attract foreign mining companies and reduce imports of fossil fuel.India plans to int...

Industry, players hail govt's decision to further open coal sector

India Inc on Wednesday hailed the governments move to further open coal mining sector and allowing non-coal companies to participate in auctions without end-use restrictions. In a bid to attract investments and boost domestic coal productio...

Stop implementation of CAA, NRC, NPR in Guj: Cong urges Guv

Congress leaders in Gujarat on Wednesday urged Governor Acharya Devvrat to stop the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register NPR in the state. The opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020