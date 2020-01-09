Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coffee Day reports Q3 defaults on debt of Rs 489 crore

Trouble appeared to be brewing at Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Thursday with the company saying it has defaulted on payments of interest, repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions, and unlisted debt securities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 12:55 IST
Coffee Day reports Q3 defaults on debt of Rs 489 crore
The company has been in rough waters after its founder V G Siddhartha took his own life. Image Credit: ANI

Trouble appeared to be brewing at Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Thursday with the company saying it has defaulted on payments of interest, repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions and unlisted debt securities. The default is for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 on a total debt of Rs 489.48 crore, it said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

While the loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions were to the tune of Rs 280 crore, the amount outstanding for unlisted debt securities like non-convertible debentures and non-convertible redeemable preference shares totalled Rs 200 crore. In September 2019, CDEL executed definitive agreements with entities belonging to Blackstone Group and the Salarpuria Sattva Group for investment in GV Techparks Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of group company Tanglin Development Ltd (TDL), at an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore.

CDEL had said the transaction will substantially bring down the debt level of the group which was earlier disclosed at Rs 4,970 crore. It was the first major divestiture by the group which has also been in talks to sell its logistics subsidiary Sical and flagship retail business Cafe Coffee Day.

The company has been in rough waters after its founder V G Siddhartha took his own life as debt strains began to emerge in his company. Since his death in July last year, CDEL has been trying to divest its assets to pare debts. On July 30, CDEL informed stock exchanges about Siddhartha's disappearance. In a letter that was purportedly written by him, the Cafe Coffee Day founder said: "I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba praised by China's gay community for ad recognising same-sex couples

Online gay communities in China are lauding e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for releasing a subtle ad that appears to feature a gay couple returning home for the Lunar New Year.In the 20-second spot, a young man enters his home a...

US House to vote on preventing Trump from Iran war

Washington, Jan 8 AFP The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Pelosi said that t...

Taiwan leader gets election boost from unlikely place: China

Taipei, Jan 9 AP A year ago, Taiwans leader was on the ropes. Then she got a boost from an unexpected corner Chinese President Xi Jinping. Polls indicate that President Tsai Ing-wen is poised to win a second four-year term on Saturday, a re...

Govt's 'dictatorship' should be fought with non-violence:Pawar

Against the backdrop of JNU violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the BJP-led central government is using dictatorial policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking after flagg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020