Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares hit record high as Middle East, trade tensions ease

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:51 IST
European shares hit record high as Middle East, trade tensions ease

European shares touched a record high Thursday, tracking broader gains in global equities after the United States and Iran backed away from the further military escalation in the Middle East.

Also, lending support was confirmation from China on the signing of a "phase 1" trade deal with the United States next week, leading to an easing in trade-related concerns. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to a record high of 420.98, while stocks in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, gained 1.1%.

German industrial production rose more than expected in November, data showed. However, a separate reading showed that the country's exports sank well below expectations, indicating that demand for goods from the industrial powerhouse still remained languid. Carmaker BMW rose 0.8%, with traders saying brokerage Exane had upgraded the stock.

The technology was the best performing regional subindex and gains were led by a 2% rise in chipmaker Infineon Technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Iran investigation says Ukrainian airliner was on fire before crash

A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran killing all 176 on board, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and car...

VP urges political parties to deeply consider proposal and evolve consensus

Expressing serious concern over rising money power eroding the credibility of the countrys democratic polity, Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for effective laws of Parliament in quick t...

UPDATE 1-British royal family hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan announcement

Britains royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said. Harry and Meghans anno...

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.10 OTA for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T flagship smartphones with improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for December 2019.The Over-the-Air OTA update is be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020