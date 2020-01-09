Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.25 lakh cr in market rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:23 IST
Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.25 lakh cr in market rally

Investors' wealth rose by Rs 2.25 lakh crore on Thursday tracking improved sentiment in the equity market where the Sensex soared nearly 635 points as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US-Iran conflict appeared to cool off. The 30-share BSE index zoomed 634.61 points or 1.55 per cent to close at 41,452.35. During the day, it jumped 664.38 points to 41,482.12.

Led by the rally in the markets, market capitalisation (m-cap) of the BSE-listed companies advanced Rs 2,25,554.62 crore to Rs 1,57,06,155.38 crore. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq as he offered to "embrace peace" with the Iranian leadership, in a significant move to de-escalate spiralling tensions in the Middle East.

"It turned out to be a phenomenal day for the equity markets as the benchmark rose over one-and-a-half per cent. A sharp decline in crude and strengthening of the rupee further added to the buoyancy," Ajit Mishra, vice-president (research), Religare Broking Ltd, said. From the 30-share pack, 26 companies closed with gains where ICICI Bank was the top gainer among the Sensex constituents, rallying 3.80 per cent, followed by State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.

"Expectation for initiatives to bring growth in the upcoming Budget and easing tensions in the Middle East seem to cheer investors. The government is poised to bring initiatives and policy measures to support the economic growth to benefit equities for long term. Meanwhile, the short-term market trend will be driven by events like third quarter results," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.40 per cent to USD 65.70 per barrel.

During intra-day, the rupee appreciated 26 paise to 71.43 per US dollar. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap Index gained 1.51 per cent and Smallcap 1.55 per cent.

On the BSE, 1,820 companies advanced, while 752 declined and 208 remained unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves enactment of water resources management ordinance

In a bid to manage and regulate the water resources efficaciously, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday paved the way for setting up a Water Regulation and Development Authority by approving enactment of The Punjab Water Resources Management and ...

Swimming-Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe's top swimmers

Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN. Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three...

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella centre-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which needs to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If th...

Deaths in US due to alcohol doubled in past 20 years

Deaths due to alcohol consumption have doubled in the United States over the past 20 years shares a recently published local government report. In a recent report named Alcoholism Clinical and Experimental Research, experts found that death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020