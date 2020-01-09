Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi puts in place operating guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:47 IST
Sebi puts in place operating guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with guidelines for entities for operating as investment advisers in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), under which such advisers need to have a net worth of at least USD 1.5 million. The decision has been taken following the representations received from various stakeholders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Under the framework, any recognised entity or entities desirous of operating in IFSC as an investment adviser (IA), may form a company or LLP to provide investment advisory services. The country's only IFSC is in GIFT City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

An applicant needs to have a net worth of not less than USD 1.5 million (about Rs 10.5 crore). In case the IA is set up as a subsidiary, the net worth requirement is to be met by the subsidiary itself. However, if the subsidiary does not meet the criteria, the net worth of the parent can be considered.

The investment adviser needs to fulfil the net worth requirement separately and independently for each activity undertaken by it under the relevant regulations. Spelling out qualification and experience requirement for IA, Sebi said partners and representatives of applicants offering investment advice will need to have a post graduate degree or post graduate diploma of a minimum two years tenure in finance, accountancy, business management, commerce, economics, capital market, banking, insurance or actuarial science from recognized institution.

Those having experience of at least five years in activities relating to advice in financial products or securities, or portfolio management, or investment advisory services are also eligible. Sebi said that an IA will have to ensure to conduct annual audit in respect of compliance with investment adviser norms and these guidelines from a chartered accountant or a company secretary or its equivalent under the laws in force of the country in which the applicant is registered.

In case of overseas applicants, a net worth certificate (not more than six months old at the time of filing of application) by a chartered accountant or its equivalent will have to be provided. The membership number or any other identification number of the chartered accountant needs to be included in the certificate.

In case of overseas applicants, a credit score from a body similar to CIBIL, if existing in the applicant's jurisdiction, will have to be provided. The markets regulator has prescribed an application fees of USD 750 for registration as investment advisers for operating in IFSC and a renewal fee of USD 7,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles

The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.T...

"If you take stones, we will take bombs", says BJP MP

Alleging attack on a rally of patriots, BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if betrayers of the nation took to stones. Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, he also char...

New mass protests in France as pension dispute grinds

Protestors poured into streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass demonstrations against a pensions overhaul that critics say would require millions of people to push back retirement. Unions are demanding the government drop its r...

Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan will never get involved in other countries wars again and will serve as an example for other Muslim countries and lead them. Khan made the comments a day after he directed Foreign Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020