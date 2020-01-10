Left Menu
HashedIn Technologies Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

  Bangalore
  10-01-2020
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:25 IST
HashedIn Technologies Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

BANGALORE, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, intelligent SaaS, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that HashedIn provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices or helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates HashedIn as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery, Monitoring, Logging, and Performance, Infrastructure as Code or Consulting. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

According to Sripathi Krishnan, CTO HashedIn Technologies, "It is a proud moment for HashedIn to achieve AWS DevOps Competency status. This certification is a great validation of the value we have been providing to our customers and our constant dedication to help them achieve their technological goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

About AWS

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 200+ robust solutions for 150+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg

