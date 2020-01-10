Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policy changes, JioMart pose rising risks to global e-comm players in India: Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 12:01 IST
Policy changes, JioMart pose rising risks to global e-comm players in India: Fitch

Fitch Solutions on Friday said international e-commerce firms in India face the risk of increasingly coming under pressure in the current year due to key policy changes and Reliance Retail venturing into the digital market space. While an e-commerce policy is still in the works, it is likely to take effect in March, Fitch Solutions said in a statement.

In addition to the earlier draft guidelines, which ban global online retailers from selling products from companies or affiliates in which they own an equity interest, the government is examining the possibility to set up a regulatory authority to resolve disputes between large online retailers and small enterprises in the country. "Despite continued investment, our view is that international e-commerce players (including Amazon India and Flipkart) face the risk of increasingly coming under pressure in 2020 due to key policy changes and Reliance Retail entering the digital market space with new e-commerce platform JioMart, in January 2020," it said.

Smaller retailers have been claiming that companies such as Amazon India and Flipkart are pricing them out of the market. "Under the new policy, international e-commerce companies in India would be banned from influencing pricing, employing unfair promotional activities, as well as misrepresenting the quality or features of their product offering," Fitch Solutions said.

E-commerce players will also be compelled to store generated data on servers in India. This would put an additional burden on international players, which will be urged to establish local centres for the collection and storage of their data. Fitch Solutions further said that the days for deep price promotions on online platforms are likely to be numbered in India.

"In addition, we project a significant acceleration of online purchases of food and drink products in 2020 and the remainder of our medium term forecast to 2023," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC has given a big jolt to Modi government's "illegal activities"; PM reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him: Congress.

SC has given a big jolt to Modi governments illegal activities PM reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him Congress....

Indonesia asks Japan to invest in islands near waters disputed with China

Indonesias President Joko Widodo on Friday asked Japan to step up investment in fisheries and energy in some of its South China Sea islands following a stand-off with China in waters that China claims in the area. Widodo made the request fo...

Salty water in Bangkok is new 'reality' as sea pushes farther inland

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Jan 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Thai authorities are trucking drinking water to parts of Bangkok and urging residents to shower less as a worsening drought and rising sea levels have increased salinity, a growi...

UPDATE 1-India's top court says indefinite Kashmir internet shutdown unwarranted

Indias Supreme Court said on Friday that the indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was unwarranted, rebuking the government for the communications lockdown imposed after it withdrew the Muslim majority regions autonomy in August. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020