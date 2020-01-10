Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares up as relief rally from easing Mideast worries continues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:46 IST
European shares up as relief rally from easing Mideast worries continues

European shares firmed on Friday as relief over a de-escalation in U.S-Iran military tensions continued to bolster global equities.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.3% by 0803 GMT, and was likely to post moderate gains after a rough start to the week, bought about by fears of a full-blown conflict in the Middle East. However, easing tensions and news of an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal had helped the regional index touch a record high on Thursday.

Travel and leisure stocks were the best performing sector, led by gains in major airline stocks as oil prices continued to decline, with focus shifting to rising U.S. crude oil and product inventories. Markets were also watching for December non-farm payrolls data from the United States, due at 1330 GMT. The figure is a key gauge of consumer strength and will help determine whether economic expansion in the world's largest economy is chugging along.

British fashion brand Superdry dropped 24% after it flagged weak Christmas trading, and warned of a soft annual profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Indian TV channels worried as revised regulations threaten business

HIGHLIGHTSIndias biggest television broadcasters are criticizing new regulations set to be imposed by the government.The regulator has ordered operators to offer more services under basic network capacity fee.Industry leaders have argued th...

Steel Ministry to host launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern

Ministry of steel in partnership with CII and JPC is organizing the launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern Region through an Integrated Steel hub, in line with Prime Ministers Vision for focused development of the Eastern St...

Pak Army lobs mortars in Poonch, 2 Army porters killed

Two Army porters were killed and three others injured when the Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The Army porters were working in an area along t...

IOA chief Batra asks RFI to review Asiad gold medallist rower Bhokanal's 2-year-ban

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Friday asked the Rowing Federation of India RFI to review its decision to ban Dattu Bhokanal for two years for stopping a race midway during the 2018 Asian Games, saying it was a harsh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020