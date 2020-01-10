Lupin appoints J Alan Butcher as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Drug firm Lupin on Friday announced the appointment of J Alan Butcher as its Chief Corporate Development Officer. Alan will lead the company's global corporate development efforts and will be responsible for its global mergers and acquisitions, business development and licensing functions, Lupin said in a statement.

In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company's overall business development efforts, with a focus on continuing to build its specialty and novel products business, it added. "Alan's experience in leading portfolio strategy and business development in specialty and big pharma companies, will help us enhance our plans to evolve our Specialty and Novel products business and optimise our capital allocation efforts to drive long term growth and value," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

Alan will be based at Naples, Florida and will report to Vinita Gupta, the statement said. He brings extensive strategic, business development, technical and scientific experience to Lupin from over 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, it added.

Alan joins Lupin from AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, the statement said. Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 765.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.92 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.