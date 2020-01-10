Paperless licensing process launched for petroleum road tanker transportation

In line with the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Digital India and Ease of Doing Business, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched paperless licensing process through Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for road tankers for transportation of petroleum under the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

This is a significant move towards paperless and green India that will provide a simpler mechanism, ease of living and business to the petroleum road tanker owners. Moving towards digitization, the process will include filing the applications online. This will also include online payment of fees which will go directly to the concerned officer's ID without any manual interface. Applicants, at each stage of processing of the application, will be intimated via SMS and email, whether discrepancy or grant of license or approval. This will be in addition to the same being reflected in the applicant's profile.

The new process will update the applicant at each stage triggering an e-mail and SMS immediately when the license is granted by the officer concerned and is dispatched electronically. All this process will be without any need for printing and physical dispatch.

This extraordinary and forward-looking initiative is directly going to benefit more than one lakh petroleum road tanker owners who together hold more than half of total licenses issued under the Petroleum Rules, 2002. An added advantage of this move is that the authenticity of the license can be verified through public domain available on PESO's website. This automation is going to revolutionize the petroleum & gas industry benefitting it immensely.

(With Inputs from PIB)

