Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paperless licensing process launched for petroleum road tanker transportation

This is a significant move towards paperless and green India that will provide a simpler mechanism, ease of living and business to the petroleum road tanker owners. 

Paperless licensing process launched for petroleum road tanker transportation
The new process will update the applicant at each stage triggering an e-mail and SMS immediately when the license is granted by the officer concerned and is dispatched electronically. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In line with the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Digital India and Ease of Doing Business, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched paperless licensing process through Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for road tankers for transportation of petroleum under the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

This is a significant move towards paperless and green India that will provide a simpler mechanism, ease of living and business to the petroleum road tanker owners. Moving towards digitization, the process will include filing the applications online. This will also include online payment of fees which will go directly to the concerned officer's ID without any manual interface. Applicants, at each stage of processing of the application, will be intimated via SMS and email, whether discrepancy or grant of license or approval. This will be in addition to the same being reflected in the applicant's profile.

The new process will update the applicant at each stage triggering an e-mail and SMS immediately when the license is granted by the officer concerned and is dispatched electronically. All this process will be without any need for printing and physical dispatch.

This extraordinary and forward-looking initiative is directly going to benefit more than one lakh petroleum road tanker owners who together hold more than half of total licenses issued under the Petroleum Rules, 2002. An added advantage of this move is that the authenticity of the license can be verified through public domain available on PESO's website. This automation is going to revolutionize the petroleum & gas industry benefitting it immensely.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lanka's Rajapaksa orders investigation on previous govt's corruption probe panels

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday ordered a presidential probe on the previous governments anti-corruption panels which investigated the members of the Rajapaksa family including himself. Two retired senior judges and a form...

Delhi Police releases photograph of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

Delhi Police releases photograph of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh....

Our demand for VC's resignation stands: JNUSU

The JNU Students Union stands on its demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, but any decision on whether to call off the agitation against the fee hike will be taken later, said its president Aishe Ghosh on Friday after ...

Godrej Interio eyes 25 pc revenue growth next fiscal

Godrej Interio, the furniture brand of Godrej Boyce, is eyeing a revenue growth of 25 per cent in the next financial year. In the current fiscal, the division is expecting to clock a revenue of Rs 2,400 crore in home and office furniture ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020