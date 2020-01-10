Left Menu
Development News Edition

Momentum generated by PMJDY needs to be taken forward: RBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:52 IST
Momentum generated by PMJDY needs to be taken forward: RBI

The momentum generated by the government's PMJDY needs to be taken forward to ensure better delivery and choices available to the end customers with active involvement from the service providers including private sector players, said an RBI report on Friday. The National Financial Inclusion Strategies (NFIS) document for 2019-24 also said the digital infrastructure in the country needs to be expanded through better networking of bank branches, banking correspondent outlets, micro ATM, PoS terminals and stable connectivity.

It also said the banks may undertake periodic review of their existing products and adopt a customer-centric approach while designing and developing financial products. Globally, the adoption of the NFIS have accelerated significantly in the past decade.

Keeping in view the global trend, the RBI under the aegis of the Financial Inclusion Advisory Committee initiated the process of formulation of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) for the period 2019-2024. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched in August 2014, was a "watershed" in the financial inclusion movement in the country, the RBI said.

The programme leverages on the existing large banking network and technological innovations to provide every household with access to basic financial services, thereby bridging the gap in the coverage of banking facilities. NFIS has been approved by the Financial Stability Development Council (FSDC).

The document sets forth the vision and key objectives of the financial inclusion policies in India to expand the reach and sustain the efforts through a broad convergence of action involving all the stakeholders in the financial sector, the RBI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...

Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production IIP recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period l...

Hong Kong issues travel warning on Iran after escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions

Hong Kong warned its residents on Friday to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, days after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander. Issuing a red ale...

Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20s

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became Indias highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 series against Sri Lanka here. Bumrah has now 53 T20 wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020