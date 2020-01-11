Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Boeing supplier Spirit to lay off more than 20% of workforce in Kansas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 03:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 03:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Boeing supplier Spirit to lay off more than 20% of workforce in Kansas

Boeing Co's biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to lay off more than 20% of the workforce at its Wichita-Kansas base as it grapples with halted production and uncertainty over when 737 MAX jets will return to service. The layoffs, amounting to more than 15% of the company's entire workforce, mark the first major 737 MAX-related disruption at one of the world's largest aerospace companies, and signals more pain ahead as the 737 MAX's safety ban ripples across the program's U.S.-centric supply chain.

Cuts of this magnitude also present a major roadblock for Boeing's longer-term plan to ramp up MAX production once it is cleared to resume commercial flights. Spirit shares closed 4.2% lower on the news, first reported by Reuters.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said the layoffs would affect 2,800 workers at Spirit's marquee facility in Wichita, with the possibility of more to follow based on what final production rates are agreed with Boeing. Spirit has some 13,000 employees in Wichita, out of 18,000 worldwide.

Spirit builds the fuselage, thrust reversers, engine pylons and wing components on the 737 MAX - with the program accounting for more than 50% of its more than $7 billion annual revenue, according to its website. "Spirit has not yet received notice from Boeing on when MAX production will restart or what production rates will be when it does," Gentile said in a memo to employees.

"We are taking these actions to align our cost structure to what we expect will be lower production rates than Spirit’s 2019 levels." He added that "additional workforce actions" were possible.

Previously Boeing's best-selling plane, the 737 MAX has been grounded since March, following two fatal crashes in five months that killed 346 people, hurling the world's largest planemaker into crisis. The news of the layoffs came just days after Spirit said it would offer voluntary layoffs to some employees.

"We are continuing to meet with the company to find ways to lessen the impact of this situation as much as possible," said Cornell Beard, president of machinists union IAM District 70. Kansas Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said she was working to bring together available resources to assist impacted workers.

Reuters reported last month that furloughs were likely in Kansas if Boeing failed to compensate Spirit for built and stored fuselages after a planned 737 production halt starting this month. The employees affected include a mix of hourly and salaried employees and managers, though some 737 MAX employees could be transferred to other programs, Gentile said.

Moody's warned on Friday that suppliers would be challenged to manage their expense base given the uncertainty over 737 MAX production. With a 4,500 order backlog, the MAX was expected to "support the aerospace supply chain for many years to come," it said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine security service prioritising missile, terrorism as possible causes of plane crash

Ukraines state security service has prioritised a missile attack and terrorism as possible causes of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, the head of the state security service SBU Ivan Bakanov said on Friday.In a statement, Ba...

16 killed, 20 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Quetta

A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 16 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion cla...

16 killed, 20 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Quetta

A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 16 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion cla...

UPDATE 2-Britain formally requests extradition of U.S. diplomat's wife after fatal crash

Britain has sent an extradition request for the wife of a U.S. diplomat who left the country last year after a road collision that killed 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, a spokesman for the UK interior ministry said on Friday.British prosecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020