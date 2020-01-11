Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milind Soman takes a luxury escape at Experion Windchants

Experion, hosted model and actor Milind Soman in their premium, active luxury residential project - Windchants - in Gurugram.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 09:51 IST
Milind Soman takes a luxury escape at Experion Windchants
Milind Soman at Experion Windchants. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan11 (ANI/NewVoir): Experion, hosted model and actor Milind Soman in their premium, active luxury residential project - Windchants - in Gurugram. The stunning residence, which takes inspiration from the Saptrishi Constellation, is aligned in a way to maximize air circulation as well as daylight, thereby promoting more outdoor time. During his stay, the actor enjoyed the amenities that the condominium offers like a mini-theatre, amphitheater, zen garden and many more.

Along with this, the fitness facilities present in the condominium such as the full-lap pool, outdoor jacuzzi, gym, and the yoga pavilion with natural lighting were also quite exciting for Milind. "I had the best time at Experion's Windchants. This condominium is planned around the concept of active luxury and is perfect for the urban dweller. The massive skywalk that connects the Experion towers is the perfect area for a scenic run. Every minute of this jog is an experience that is beyond compare!" said Milind Soman in an Instagram post.

He was also seen using the barbecue at the skywalk that connects the seven towers at Windchants and trying a hand at different recreational activities in the condominium. He also took a peaceful stroll in the herb garden and spent some time by the pool. Experion has developed several housing projects across many parts of the country and is definitely one of the most sought-out real estate developers in India focused on providing a safe haven to residents.

Windchants is one of their most premium projects built on the concept of sustainable active luxury, and aside from offering a wide range of residential complexes including penthouses, luxury villas as well as apartments, the condominium also houses 2,50,000 sq ft of activity space and sports facilities, which was especially impressive for Milind. Milind Soman's experience at Windchants definitely shed light on the immaculate planning that has gone behind this project.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

7 countries lose vote in UN General Assembly over arrears

United Nations, Jan 11 AP The United Nations says seven countries are so far behind in paying their dues that they are losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly, including Venezuela and Lebanon. UN spokesman Stephane...

Golf-Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis overcame wet and windy weather to post matching four-under-par 66s to grab a share of the lead at the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday. Both men finished one stroke ahead of nine players, in...

Designed for the New Decade, the All-New Amazfit HomeStudio Brings the Future of Immersive Fitness Training to Your Home

In partnership with STUDIO, Amazfit Brings a Premium Connected Treadmill with SMART GYM HUB at an Unbelievable Value LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- Huami NYSE HMI, announced the new Amazfit HomeStudio, to deliver the future of immer...

Penguins win in OT after Avs tie score late in 3rd

Jared McCann scored in overtime, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist each, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Friday night. Teddy Blueger also had a goal and an assist, Dominik Kahun h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020