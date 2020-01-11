Milind Soman takes a luxury escape at Experion Windchants

New Delhi [India] Jan11 (ANI/NewVoir): Experion, hosted model and actor Milind Soman in their premium, active luxury residential project - Windchants - in Gurugram. The stunning residence, which takes inspiration from the Saptrishi Constellation, is aligned in a way to maximize air circulation as well as daylight, thereby promoting more outdoor time. During his stay, the actor enjoyed the amenities that the condominium offers like a mini-theatre, amphitheater, zen garden and many more.

Along with this, the fitness facilities present in the condominium such as the full-lap pool, outdoor jacuzzi, gym, and the yoga pavilion with natural lighting were also quite exciting for Milind. "I had the best time at Experion's Windchants. This condominium is planned around the concept of active luxury and is perfect for the urban dweller. The massive skywalk that connects the Experion towers is the perfect area for a scenic run. Every minute of this jog is an experience that is beyond compare!" said Milind Soman in an Instagram post.

He was also seen using the barbecue at the skywalk that connects the seven towers at Windchants and trying a hand at different recreational activities in the condominium. He also took a peaceful stroll in the herb garden and spent some time by the pool. Experion has developed several housing projects across many parts of the country and is definitely one of the most sought-out real estate developers in India focused on providing a safe haven to residents.

Windchants is one of their most premium projects built on the concept of sustainable active luxury, and aside from offering a wide range of residential complexes including penthouses, luxury villas as well as apartments, the condominium also houses 2,50,000 sq ft of activity space and sports facilities, which was especially impressive for Milind. Milind Soman's experience at Windchants definitely shed light on the immaculate planning that has gone behind this project.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.