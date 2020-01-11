New Gurugram's largest Big Bazaar to come up in Vatika Township

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Jan 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vatika Group, a leading developer in NCR has signed approx 80,000 sq ft area with Big Bazaar the well-known country-wide retail chain of hypermarkets, department stores, and grocery stores, to open the largest and first standalone store in New Gurugram at Sector 82, Vatika India Next - the 546-acre modern integrated township. The building will be ready in the next 14 months. "We are happy to partner with Big Bazaar. We have always focused on making the daily lives of the residents in our townships a delightful experience. This will further add to the convenience and ensure the residents of the township and nearby areas experience a world-class shopping experience", said Gaurav Bhalla, MD, Vatika Group.

With this Vatika India, the Next township in New Gurugram is set to become the new shopping destination in Gurugram. Spread across in Sectors 81, 82, 82A, 83, 84 and 85, Vatika INXT Township has a variety of residential options and is also surrounded by various other residential developments. Over 1,00,000 residents currently live in and around INXT. This standalone Ground+2 storey retail store will be in addition to the already existing social infrastructure in the township including schools, police posts, post office, clubs, gyms, parks, sports facilities and more.

More than 500 plus retail stores are already operational. Many other brands have also signed up. This retail store will cater to a population of 5 lakh in the future. The project will attract an investment of more than Rs 72 crore and will be constructed on the 'build to suit' model.

