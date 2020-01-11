Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Gurugram's largest Big Bazaar to come up in Vatika Township

Vatika Group, a leading developer in NCR has signed approx 80,000 Sq ft area with Big Bazaar the well-known country-wide retail chain of hypermarkets, department stores, and grocery stores, to open the largest and first standalone store in New Gurugram at Sector 82, Vatika India Next - the 546-acre modern integrated township. The building will be ready in the next 14 months.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 13:20 IST
New Gurugram's largest Big Bazaar to come up in Vatika Township
Vatika. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Jan 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vatika Group, a leading developer in NCR has signed approx 80,000 sq ft area with Big Bazaar the well-known country-wide retail chain of hypermarkets, department stores, and grocery stores, to open the largest and first standalone store in New Gurugram at Sector 82, Vatika India Next - the 546-acre modern integrated township. The building will be ready in the next 14 months. "We are happy to partner with Big Bazaar. We have always focused on making the daily lives of the residents in our townships a delightful experience. This will further add to the convenience and ensure the residents of the township and nearby areas experience a world-class shopping experience", said Gaurav Bhalla, MD, Vatika Group.

With this Vatika India, the Next township in New Gurugram is set to become the new shopping destination in Gurugram. Spread across in Sectors 81, 82, 82A, 83, 84 and 85, Vatika INXT Township has a variety of residential options and is also surrounded by various other residential developments. Over 1,00,000 residents currently live in and around INXT. This standalone Ground+2 storey retail store will be in addition to the already existing social infrastructure in the township including schools, police posts, post office, clubs, gyms, parks, sports facilities and more.

More than 500 plus retail stores are already operational. Many other brands have also signed up. This retail store will cater to a population of 5 lakh in the future. The project will attract an investment of more than Rs 72 crore and will be constructed on the 'build to suit' model.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reason unveiled behind human inclination towards counter-clock side preference

A new study has discovered the reason behind humans choosing left over right or center. Human beings have always been inclined towards left even if suggested to focus on the center from the pre-historic era. But why The answer was unknown u...

All possible help should be provided to affected families: Priyanka on UP accident

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of several people in a road accident in Uttar Pradeshs Kannauj and called for all possible help for the affected families. At least 10 people died and severa...

JK admin committed to encourage young entrepreneurs: Dwivedi

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to encourage young entrepreneurs to start their business units and provide all facilities for strengthening the existing industry in the Union Territory, Commissioner Secretary, Industries a...

UPDATE 2-N. Korea says leaders' relations not enough after Trump sends birthday wishes to Kim

North Korea has received birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un from U.S. President Donald Trump, but their personal relationship is not enough for a return to talks, according to a statement published on Saturday by state news agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020