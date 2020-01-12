Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forensic audit finds no fraud, fund diversion at Reliance Home Finance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 19:43 IST
Forensic audit finds no fraud, fund diversion at Reliance Home Finance

Reliance Home Finance on Sunday said an independent forensic audit, mandated by lenders, has found no fraud, embezzlement or diversion and siphoning of funds in the company that is seeking debt resolution. In a statement, the company said the audit made "no adverse findings" on the quantum and end-use of lending.

As part of the debt resolution process, lenders of the company, which had defaulted on some debt repayment obligation following the crisis in shadow banking industry, appointed Grant Thornton in August 2019 for forensic audit, as required under the RBI guidelines on Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets under change of control and management. The forensic auditors were specifically mandated by the lenders, as part of the Terms of Reference, to report on any diversion/ siphoning of funds, any embezzlement, malafide operations, falsification of accounts, fraudulent transactions and whether any frauds by promoter, company, employees or any associates had been observed, the statement said.

"The forensic auditors have submitted their report, and there are no adverse findings recorded on 11 key parameters, including diversion and siphoning of funds; embezzlement, malafide operations, falsification of accounts, fraudulent transactions and frauds," it said. The forensic report has confirmed the potential group entities exposure through several intermediate unlisted entities at Rs 7,984 crore (including interest).

This, the company said, had been voluntarily and publicly disclosed even before the commencement of forensic audit to its auditors, regulators, lenders, and also in the latest annual financial statements, which were duly approved by the shareholders. Reliance Commercial Finance also made an almost identical announcement.

Reliance Home Finance said it had prior to the commencement of the forensic audit disclosed that the outstanding amount of Rs 7,984 crore has almost entirely been utilised by the potential group entities only for making principal repayment and interest to banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, NCD holders, etc. "There is no adverse finding in this regard either, in the forensic audit report," the company said.

The other findings in the forensic audit report are limited to "alleged regulatory anomalies as regards to group exposure and limit for non-housing loan portfolio; and alleged deviation from certain policies and procedures. "The National Housing Bank (NHB), to whom all the facts have been provided before the commencement of the forensic audit, have already taken due note of the same, and has taken actions including imposition of requisite penalty," the statement said.

NHB has also issued directions on the company as regard to the alleged regulatory anomalies which include periodic review of loans, concentration of credit, related party transactions and extension of maturity date of NCDs. It has directed the company to increase the housing loan disbursements and reduce corporate exposure, it added.

"Based on completion of the forensic audit, the company has now requested its bankers to proceed on a fast-track basis with the debt resolution plan under 'change of management and control' in the overall interests of all lenders, including over 20,000 retail NCD holders, and over 8 lakh shareholders," the company statement said. Reliance Home Finance is part of the Anil Ambani Group that focused on affordable housing finance, high value home loans, loan against property, construction financing and property services.

It started raising money through debentures around eight years ago and defaulted on some payments post-IL&FS crisis when entire NBFC sector came under pressure because of asset liability mismatches as many of them borrowed short-term money to fund long-term assets. Many investors to NBFCs such as banks, mutual funds, insurance companies and HNIs started withdrawing from the market. There was a total credit freeze in the market as rollover of money in the commercial paper market to NBFCs stopped. The new money was hard to come by or available at high interest rates. These developments impacted the Reliance Home Finance severely.

On January 3, Reliance Capital had informed the stock exchanges that as directed by the lead bank to an inter-creditor agreement that was being worked on, the amounts due and payable by Reliance Home Finance in respect of unsecured NCDs were delayed. After the company defaulted on bond repayments, bondholders were considering legal action that might include seeking recovery proceedings through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Nurses Union alleges gender discrimination in reservation for nursing officers' recruitment

AIIMS Nurses Union New Delhi has alleged gender discrimination in the new reservation criteria for recruitment of nursing officers in AIIMS across India. In a letter to Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan, the union expressed objections over...

TRAU beat Indian Arrows 2-0 to continue upsurge in I-League

Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU of Manipur registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in their I-League match here on Sunday. Naocha Singh scored in the 44th minu...

Never took anyone's help to get CM's post: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said he never took anyones help to get the post and he had joined politics to do something good. Recalling the day when the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly poll results were declared, he ...

Delhi BJP's women wing takes out march in support of CAA

The Delhi BJPs women wing took out a march in Lutyens Delhi on Sunday in support of the amended Citizenship Act. Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020