Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on Jan

  Updated: 13-01-2020 10:21 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 10:21 IST
Money Market Operations as on Jan 10,2020 (Amount in ? billion, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS @ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,70,424.53 4.90 2.00-5.25 I. Call Money 11,877.95 4.99 3.60-5.25 II. Triparty Repo 1,93,355.65 4.92 4.80-4.94 III. Market Repo 65,190.93 4.85 2.00-5.10 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 156.71 4.77 4.30-5.25 II. Term Money@@ 457.50 - 5.15-5.50 III. Triparty Repo 50.00 4.95 4.95-4.95 IV. Market Repo 800.00 5.11 5.05-5.25 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 165.20 7.08 6.90-7.90 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Outstanding Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) (i) Repo (Fixed Rate) Fri, 10/01/2020 3 Mon, 13/01/2020 2,849.00 5.15 (ii) Repo (Variable rate) (ii.a) Regular 14-day Tue, 31/12/2019 14 Tue, 14/01/2020 80.00 5.16 Fri, 03/01/2020 14 Fri, 17/01/2020 0.00 - Tue, 07/01/2020 14 Tue, 21/01/2020 12,000.00 5.16 Fri, 10/01/2020 14 Fri, 24/01/2020 0.00 - (ii.b) Others - - - - - (iii) Reverse Repo (Fixed rate) (iii.a) Reverse Repo (Regular) Fri, 10/01/2020 3 Mon, 13/01/2020 17,417.00 4.90 (iii.b) Reverse Repo (Additional)& Fri, 10/01/2020 3 Mon, 13/01/2020 5,460.00 4.90 (iv) Reverse Repo (Variable rate) Fri, 10/01/2020 3 Mon, 13/01/2020 2,49,060.00 5.14 Fri, 03/01/2020 63 Fri, 06/03/2020 25,006.00 5.14 Wed, 08/01/2020 63 Wed, 11/03/2020 25,007.00 5.14 Fri, 10/01/2020 63 Fri, 13/03/2020 15,020.00 5.14 D. Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) (i) MSF (Regular) Fri, 10/01/2020 3 Mon, 13/01/2020 3,091.00 5.40 (ii) MSF (Additional)& Fri, 10/01/2020 3 Mon, 13/01/2020 0.00 5.40 E. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI $ 1,403 F. Net liquidity injected [injection (+)/absorption (-)] * -3,17,547 RESERVE POSITION @ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 10/01/2020 5,39,537.60 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 17/01/2020 5,33,022.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on 10/01/2020 0.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1432 dated December 13, 2019 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. PTI MUM JMF JMF.

