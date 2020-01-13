Ashwin Sheth Group Launches First Commercial Project in Thane

Sheth Cnergy is centrally located at Thane's Platinum Belt, next to Viviana Mall

MUMBAI, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwin Sheth Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, has launched its first commercial project - Cnergy (MahaRERA No: P51700023047) in Thane. The project has been announced after the company's success with its past projects - Cnergy at Prabhadevi, and Iris Bay in Dubai.

Ashwin Sheth Group has been delivering landmark projects in the luxury and mid-housing segments. From the Group's retail portfolio, Viviana Mall, today, is one of the leading malls in the country.

On the commercial front, carrying the 'Cnergy-Prabhadevi' legacy forward, the Group has now launched Cnergy- Thane, next to Viviana Mall.

Strategically located on Thane's Platinum Belt, near Majiwada Junction, at the intersection of Ghodbunder Road and the Eastern Express Highway, this ultra-modern business destination is just a stone's throw distance from the upcoming metro station.

With a cumulative office space of over 2 lakh sq. ft., and office sizes starting from 550 sq. ft. to an entire floor of around 10,000 sq. ft, this Grade A commercial tower will offer spaces to start-ups as well as corporates and multi-national companies. The spaces will be available on an outright basis, starting from Rs 1.38 Cr. onwards.

When completed in December 2022, Cnergy will become Thane's new business landmark, with its central location, intelligent design and technology-driven facilities. Some of it's amenities include a double glazed glass façade, uncompromised 24*7 security features, a grand cafeteria, an exclusive terrace garden for events, triple heighted landscaped areas.

In the last couple of years, Thane has emerged as the next business district in direct competition to the established central business districts of Nariman Point, Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Andheri East, Vikhroli, etc.

"Thane has an added advantage of being a well-developed suburb that has excellent connectivity for people residing in the MMR, right from Bhiwandi-Kalyan to Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai. This is complemented with growth in residences, social infrastructure and upgrade in public commute," said Mr. Chintan Sheth, Director, Ashwin Sheth Group.

Latest report on the market by a real estate research firm showed that Mumbai region had its best office space absorption of 9.7 million sq. ft. in 2019 as compared to 7.9 million sq. ft. the previous year. According to industry experts, going forward the momentum of high demand for office space will continue.

ABOUT ASHWIN SHETH GROUP

Established in 1986, Sheth Group, an Ashwin Sheth initiative, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country, with an identity rooted in unique designs infused with contemporary thinking. Since its inception, the group has delivered some of the finest residential, IT, retail and township projects in India and abroad, through resourceful; planning, unwavering focus on quality and customer-oriented designs. With over 80 diversified luxury projects across Mumbai & Dubai, including landmarks like Viviana Mall and BeauMonde, the brand has nestled over 25,000 happy families in their dream homes.

