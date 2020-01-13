UBS Mumbai soars high in placement 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI/Digpu): Universal Business School (UBS), Mumbai, concluded yet another splendid placement season for the post-graduation batch of 2019 with record highest package of INR 20.5 lakh per annum. The institute sets a record with 273 companies participating in campus recruitment for final placement and internship process.

It is noteworthy that the average salary for the top 10 per cent of the students stood at INR 10.95 lakh per annum whilst the top 25 per cent of the students achieved an average salary of INR 8.72 lakh per annum. The average salary for the batch has also shot up at Rs 7 lakh while the median salary for the graduating batch rose significantly to INR 6.57 lakh per annum a 20 per cent increase from last year.

The average salary for experienced students with over two years of work experience was INR 10.29 lakh per annum. The key attraction in this year's placement process was 377 per cent increase in the salary package received by experienced candidates and 43 students receiving more than average package.

Another high point was that 58 students received multiple offers as UBS believes that students can have an additional opportunity to achieve their dream package. Placement 2019 Highlights

* Highest Salary goes up at Rs.20.05 LPA * Number of Recruiters are 273

* Total No. of Interviews conducted were 1593 * Students received 3 International Offers

* Banking, Finance and Consulting companies recruited 41 per cent batch * Highest Stipend of INR 36000 for Internships at LG Electronics

The Highest Salary Specialization wise is as follows: 1. Specialization: Marketing, package: INR 20.5 LPA

2. Specialization: Operations, package: INR 20 LPA 3. Specialization: Finance, package: INR 15.07 LPA

4. Specialization: Media (Digital Marketing), package: INR 12 LPA "Coming from industry, it is fantastic to witness leading Indian companies and MNCs reposing faith in our students and the intense experiential learning program our students are put through to make them Industry ready, said Professor Tarun Anand, Chairman of Universal Business School, expressing his satisfaction about the placement season.

"We are committed to keep innovating our pedagogy and focusing on key skills required by industry to essentially bridge the gap and create responsible leaders who will have a positive impact on the triple bottom line, Profits, Society and Environment," he added. Key placement trends: Analysis of last three years

UBS has surpassed the previous year's performance, on all counts. It has attracted the highest number of companies in the last three years. The number of Interview opportunities given to the students rose by 46 per cent. UBS attracted 45 first time recruiters, showing interest in hiring for several roles across multiple sectors for all our programs.

For Experienced students, the increase in salary has gone up significantly from 274 per cent to 377 per cent demonstrating the transformation UBS has achieved with its experienced students. UBS has been one of only six B-schools in India to achieve a Rs 1 crore plus salary for its student. The other B-schools being IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Calcutta, IIM-Bangalore, ISB-Hyderabad and IIFT-Delhi.

Universal Business School was established as part of the Strive India Education Foundation in February 2009. Universal Business School (UBS) takes a leap forward, by creating India's first Green Business School ensuring eco-smart integrated thinking and a sustainable campus. The idea for establishing a world-class business school in Mumbai was born in 2008. The Business School is founded by International Business Leaders who have business experience in all five continents and have managed multibillion-dollar global businesses. They have built a unique experiential-based learning pedagogy for international Business Executives.

UBS provides full time and part-time Graduate and Post Graduate programmes in Management along with Executive Management Development courses. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.