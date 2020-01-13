JSW Steel's Q3 crude steel production declines 5 pc in Q3

JSW Steel on Monday said that its crude steel output registered a decline of 4.9 percent to 4.02 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company's crude steel production in the year-ago period was 4.23 MT, the steel major said in a filing to BSE.

The production of flat-rolled products declined by 1.3 percent to 2.86 MT, while the production of long-rolled products declined by 14.4 percent at 0.89 MT in Q3 FY20, it said. JSW Steel is a flagship company of the diversified USD 14 billion JSW Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.