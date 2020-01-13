Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gross leasing of office space up 25 pc in 2019 at record 61.6 mn sq ft in 9 cities: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:58 IST
Gross leasing of office space up 25 pc in 2019 at record 61.6 mn sq ft in 9 cities: Report

Gross leasing of office space increased by 25 per cent to an all-time high of 61.6 million sq ft across nine major cities during last year on better supply and demand conditions, according to property consultant CBRE. Earlier, Knight Frank India reported 27 per cent jump in office space leasing in 2019 at record 60.6 million square feet gross across eight cities, while JLL India had said that net office space leasing rose by 40 per cent last year across seven major cities to an all-time high of 46.5 million sq ft.

"The office sector remained buoyant in 2019, driven by demand from global multinationals, domestic firms and a healthy supply infusion in cities such as Hyderabad and Bangalore. By the end of 2019, gross leasing activity crossed 60 million to touch a historic high of 61.6 million sq ft, growing by more than 25 per cent year-on-year," CBRE said in a report released Monday. Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad, National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai dominated office leasing on an annual basis, together accounting for almost 75 per cent of the overall leasing of office space. Absorption of space increased across all cities except Kochi, it added.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO (India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa), CBRE said, "in 2019, policy reforms across various sectors acted as a business sentiment booster, leading to tremendous improvement in India's Ease of Doing Business Ranking. According to the World Bank, India ranks 63rd among 190 countries on the Ease of Doing Business index".

In the coming years, the real estate sector is expected to offer vast development and investment opportunities as the Indian economy transitions and its workforce expands, he added. According to the data, the share of the technology sector in overall space take-up rose from about a third in 2018 to almost 40 per cent, with overall leasing by such firms rising by more than 45 per cent on an annual basis.

The share of research, consulting and analytics firms has increased to 5 per cent in 2019 from 4 per cent in 2018. The collective share of sectors such as engineering and manufacturing, BFSI, e-commerce and research, consulting & analytics, dropped from 36 per cent in 2018 to 31 per cent in 2019. Meanwhile, corporates continued to opt for flexible spaces, with the share of the segment rising from 12 per cent in 2018 to about 14 per cent last year.

In 2019, supply addition rose by about 50 per cent year-on-year to touch 52.4 million sq ft. "The growth in supply additions in 2019 was a result of buildings receiving much-awaited occupation certificates across cities, as well as pre-commitments made in the prior years which came to fruition through 2019. The supply is likely to normalise in 2020, resulting in absorption growth in the coming year to plateau and be in line with the supply," said Ram Chandnani, MD (Advisory & Transaction Services), India, CBRE South Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Separatists will 'stink for 10,000 years', China says after Taiwan vote

Separatists will leave a stink for 10,000 years, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Monday, in Beijings most strongly worded reaction yet to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wens re-election on the back of a message of standing up to Bei...

EXCLUSIVE-India warns palm oil buyers against Malaysian imports – sources

Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from Malaysia after the government privately warned them to shun product from the country following a diplomatic spat, industry and government sources said.The warning, issued...

Indonesia, UAE sign USD 23 bn investment deals: officials

Jakarta, Jan 13 AFP Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have struck nearly USD 23 billion in business deals, including agreements in the energy sector and on infrastructure projects, the Southeast Asian nation said Monday. The investment...

C crisis: Aus may list Koalas as 'endangered', announces $76 mn emergency fund for trauma-hit

The Australian government on Monday said it might declare Koalas as an endangered species after the population of the cuddly animal suffered an extraordinary hit in the unprecedented devastating bushfires, which destroyed 30 per cent of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020