Hemp Seeds: Healthy and Nutritious Way to Lose Weight

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'How to lose weight fast,' is one of the most searched terms on the internet. However, those looking to lose weight fast need not go for fad diets anymore. A simple addition of hemp seeds to daily diet can help individuals shed the extra weight quickly and in a healthy way. Rohit Shah, CEO and Co-founder of the Delhi based startup- the Health Horizons shared his views and said, "There can be various reasons why a person wants to lose weight in a short amount of time. However, fad diets are no good. Such diets may help achieve the weight of losing weight but they also have a very bad effect on health. Additionally, the weight loss with such approach can come back very easily; in fact, as soon as one returns to their routine."

"The reason why people choose these fad diets is because they do not have much knowledge about other (healthier) alternatives," added Rohit.

Rohit said that hemp seeds can help people lose weight quickly and in a healthy manner. He also said that hemp seeds are rich in fiber and their nutritional profile includes a natural suppressant for appetite. So, when anyone intakes hemp seeds with his or her diet, he or she is likely to feel full for a longer period. The natural appetite suppressant also helps in reducing the untimely cravings.

One need not follow any extensive recipe to intake hemp seeds. These seeds can be added to everyday recipes as an addition. Alternatively, consumers can grind the seeds into a powder and sprinkle it over food.

"The insoluble fibers present in hemp seeds can help provide relief from constipation and diarrhea. Similarly, the soluble fibers promote the health of liver and aid in the production of bile, which helps in reducing the LDL cholesterol levels. As a matter of fact, hemp seeds have a comprehensive nutritional profile, providing you with essential amino acids, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals," added Rohit.

There are other benefits of consuming hemp seeds as well, ranging from healthy heart to relief from arthritis and joint pain, and improved health of skin and hair. Taking everything into consideration, hemp seeds are one of the most valuable and healthy additions to add to any weight loss regime.

"An addition of 4 tablespoons of hemp seeds in breakfast can help a person feel satiated the entire day. Since excessive eating is one of the most common reasons for weight gain, this one addition to the food can help," asserted Rohit as the ending note.

About Health Horizons

Health Horizons is dedicated to bringing natural Hemp products to the Indian market. Health Horizons manufactures and distributes hemp-based edibles and skin care products. All products from Health Horizons contains hemp that has occurred naturally and does not contain any synthetic or man-made ingredients. Hemp foods inspire healthier living and our hemp personal care line promote wellness of skin and hair. To know more, visit http://www.thehealthhorizons.in

