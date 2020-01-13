Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemp Seeds: Healthy and Nutritious Way to Lose Weight

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:25 IST
Hemp Seeds: Healthy and Nutritious Way to Lose Weight

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'How to lose weight fast,' is one of the most searched terms on the internet. However, those looking to lose weight fast need not go for fad diets anymore. A simple addition of hemp seeds to daily diet can help individuals shed the extra weight quickly and in a healthy way. Rohit Shah, CEO and Co-founder of the Delhi based startup- the Health Horizons shared his views and said, "There can be various reasons why a person wants to lose weight in a short amount of time. However, fad diets are no good. Such diets may help achieve the weight of losing weight but they also have a very bad effect on health. Additionally, the weight loss with such approach can come back very easily; in fact, as soon as one returns to their routine."

"The reason why people choose these fad diets is because they do not have much knowledge about other (healthier) alternatives," added Rohit.

Rohit said that hemp seeds can help people lose weight quickly and in a healthy manner. He also said that hemp seeds are rich in fiber and their nutritional profile includes a natural suppressant for appetite. So, when anyone intakes hemp seeds with his or her diet, he or she is likely to feel full for a longer period. The natural appetite suppressant also helps in reducing the untimely cravings.

One need not follow any extensive recipe to intake hemp seeds. These seeds can be added to everyday recipes as an addition. Alternatively, consumers can grind the seeds into a powder and sprinkle it over food.

"The insoluble fibers present in hemp seeds can help provide relief from constipation and diarrhea. Similarly, the soluble fibers promote the health of liver and aid in the production of bile, which helps in reducing the LDL cholesterol levels. As a matter of fact, hemp seeds have a comprehensive nutritional profile, providing you with essential amino acids, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals," added Rohit.

There are other benefits of consuming hemp seeds as well, ranging from healthy heart to relief from arthritis and joint pain, and improved health of skin and hair. Taking everything into consideration, hemp seeds are one of the most valuable and healthy additions to add to any weight loss regime.

"An addition of 4 tablespoons of hemp seeds in breakfast can help a person feel satiated the entire day. Since excessive eating is one of the most common reasons for weight gain, this one addition to the food can help," asserted Rohit as the ending note.

About Health Horizons

Health Horizons is dedicated to bringing natural Hemp products to the Indian market. Health Horizons manufactures and distributes hemp-based edibles and skin care products. All products from Health Horizons contains hemp that has occurred naturally and does not contain any synthetic or man-made ingredients. Hemp foods inspire healthier living and our hemp personal care line promote wellness of skin and hair. To know more, visit http://www.thehealthhorizons.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818535/Health_Horizons_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from a volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible explosive eruption.Fine grit weighed down trees and t...

We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they do not feel secure on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA ...

Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica Lewinsky

Twenty-one years ago former White House intern Lewinsky was at the center of a tug-of-war over whether she would testify in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. Now it is Bolton, fired last September from...

Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday. The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin, said Steffen Seibert.The spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020