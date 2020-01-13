Airbus inks contract with city startup for talent acquisition

Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based startup Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus information management (IM) organisations in India and Europe. Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement on Monday.

Traxofs cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM resources, especially in India for Airbus digitalisation. The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, it said.

Traxof solves a real world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the- shelf solution, chief information officer, Airbus India & South Asia, Carlo Nizam was quoted as saying. Founded in 2014, Traxof Technologies is a workflow automation startup that provides 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction, Airbus said. PTI RS NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.