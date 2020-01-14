Left Menu
Fractal Named Certified Retail Competency Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS)

As a partner of AWS, Fractal is co-presenting with Office Depot at NRF 2020 Vision

MUMBAI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (https://fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 100 companies, announced today that they are a Certified Retail Competency Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an AWS Certified Retail Competency Partner, Fractal will co-present with Office Depot at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) 2020 vision event, taking place at the Javits Center in New York City, January 11-14.

Fractal and Office Depot will jointly present on retail technologies enabling customer centricity and growth, using AI and Machine Learning solutions to help retailers make decisions around customer segmentation, next best action, customer churn and more, giving attendees a closer look at the company's latest innovations.

The AWS Retail Competency status differentiates Fractal as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency with deep AWS expertise, and delivers solutions seamlessly on AWS. AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS' best practices for building the most secure, resilient and highest-performing cloud infrastructure for industry applications, giving customers increased confidence when making decisions.

"Fractal has been focused on transforming the retail business for some time now. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Retail Competency Partner by Amazon Web Services," said Amitabh Bose, Chief Practice Officer at Fractal. "AWS is the market leader in cloud computing platforms and well penetrated in the retail sector. This acknowledgment and our strategic partnership with AWS will help us drive significant value for our retail clients by solving their business problems at scale."

Fractal offers a wide range of retail-focused solutions in areas including personalization, marketing effectiveness, supply chain, promotions optimization, shrink management, and more, which can be deployed either on-premise or through deployed cloud systems. With these solutions, Fractal has helped deliver successful top-line and bottom-line impact for various Fortune-100 retailers.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 100 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for by The Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner.

For more information: www.fractal.ai

