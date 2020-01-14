UPDATE 1-FTSE muted ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal; gambling cos slip

London's main index swung between modest gains and losses on Tuesday, as investors awaited the signing of the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while gambling firms slipped after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble. The FTSE 100 rose early in the session but settled to trade flat by 0910 GMT. The FTSE 250 rose 0.2%, driven by a 6% jump in building materials firm Grafton after an upbeat trading update.

Ahead of the interim trade deal on Wednesday, news emerged that China would ramp up purchases of cars, aircraft and energy supplies from the United States. Separately, Washington said Beijing should no longer be designated a currency manipulator. "A little bit of risk-off across the board ... as investors look towards next steps in terms of U.S.-China trade. There's no one catalyst apart from general profit-taking ahead of the start of earnings season in the U.S.," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Meanwhile, gambling firms GVC, Flutter Entertainment, 888 and William Hill fell between 0.5% and 2.5% on Britain's new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt. Shares of Elementis slid 12.5% to the bottom of the midcaps after the specialty chemicals company warned of a lower 2019 profit.

AIM-listed online fashion retailer Boohoo advanced 5% to a fresh record high after reporting robust performance in its Christmas trading period and hiking its full-year forecast. "Boohoo continues to defy the broader gloom on the High Street thanks to its appeal among younger shoppers, its tight marketing and laser focus around celebs and social media," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson remarked.

