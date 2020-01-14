Left Menu
Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere felicitated by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

The state government on Sunday launched Youth Empowerment Centres, offering career guidance and support for students across the state.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:40 IST
Bounce. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The state government on Sunday launched Youth Empowerment Centres, offering career guidance and support for students across the state. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an event was held at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, along with Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan launched the website yuvakarnataka.org.in and distributed laptops to government college students.

35 youngsters, who excelled in various fields including Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-Founder of Bounce were recognised by CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan. Vivek extended his gratitude to the Karnataka government for providing the youth of the country with facilities to propel their growth against all adversities. The young founder of the world's fastest-growing shared mobility player also shared fond memories of his mother and her stories of Alexander the Great.

"Swami Vivekananda has been an inspiration to us all. My advice to the young generation is to never give up, even if the odds are stacked against you. Please don't ever fear failure as you only have one life!" said Vivek on the occasion of National Youth Day. "We started our venture 'Bounce' with a small initial capital of ten lakhs, four years ago, to make mobility a fundamental right. Don't stop till our goal is reached, work hard and opportunities will come knocking," added Vivek.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

