Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB cattle smuggler, others have investments in Dubai and B'desh: ED

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:33 IST
WB cattle smuggler, others have investments in Dubai and B'desh: ED

The ED has recovered documents related to "investments" in Dubai and Bangladesh after it carried out searches at a dozen premises linked to an alleged cattle smuggler operating along the Indo-Bangla border and others here, the agency said on Tuesday. The federal probe agency also seized about Rs 13.5 lakh cash after this action that was carried out under the provision of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"Searches were conducted on the basis of certain specific inputs that three brothers of the JHM group -- Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Mohammad Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Mehedi Hasanin -- in association with infamous hawala operator Md Enamul Haque and other cash peddlers were involved in suspicious unaccounted cash transactions," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement. It added that these alleged illicit transactions of the accused were with some overseas-based people and relate to the "business of cattle, export of rice and onions", among others.

"Incriminating documents highlighting the modus operandi of hawala were found. Transactions and investments in Dubai and Bangladesh-based companies have also been recovered," the agency said. "The documents reveal that the accused have paid as well as received huge compensatory payments on production of certain currency notes," the agency said without elaborating.

The raids were carried out at 12 locations, including Bentinck Street, Atghara, MG Road, Tagore and Clive Row in the West Bengal capital, and some nearby places. Two premises were found locked, which have been sealed and will be searched later, it said.

Haque, the main accused in the case, was arrested in March, 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged bribery case involving a BSF Commandant. Border Security Force (BSF) officer J D Mathew was posted in Murshidabad district of West Bengal as the commander of its 83rd battalion and was arrested by the CBI with unexplained cash worth over Rs 45 lakh in December, 2017 while de-boarding a train in Kerala.

This money is alleged to be the proceeds of crime of cattle smuggling that is rampant along the India-Bangladesh border. Haque is also stated to be operating in Murshidabad.

Hawala pertains to the transfer and movement of money by skirting the banking channels and dealings of dirty funds is largely done in cash or through layered remittances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...

Shah flies kite on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. Shah was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of a building in Kanak Kala Society, accompanie...

AAP fields 3 MP candidates in Delhi Assembly Election, drops Ex PM's Gradnson

HIGHLIGHTAAP has dropped Adarsh Shastri and Commando Surendra Singh.Shoaib Iqbal, considered as strongman of old Delhi has been given ticket from Matia Mahal.Delhi is set to go to polls on Feb 8, votes will be counted on Feb 11. The ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020