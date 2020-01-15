Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks retreat as caution sets in ahead of trade deal signing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:18 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks retreat as caution sets in ahead of trade deal signing

Emerging market stocks fell from 19-month highs on Wednesday, as optimism around a long-awaited initial U.S.-China trade deal was dulled by comments that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would stay in place until the next phase of the agreement was reached.

An index of emerging market equities shed 0.4%, after gaining earlier this week as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He geared up to sign the Phase 1 trade pact in Washington on Wednesday. The two sides have not yet disclosed finer details of the agreement, but a rally in world stocks lost steam after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday the United States would keep existing tariffs until the completion of a Phase 2 deal.

"Some air has come out of the trade deal party balloon as the market pivots to the unknowns around the Phase 2 component," said Stephen Innes, a market strategist at AxiTrader. "A more on the nose surprise, like an explicit roadmap for a further rollback in tariffs, could open the way for more definite appreciation (in markets)."

Global stock markets have scaled record highs since December as investors bet on faster global growth this year, supported by relatively loose monetary policy by some of the world's most influential central banks and strong corporate earnings. U.S. banks kicked off the fourth-quarter reporting reason on a high on Tuesday, with the biggest U.S. lender JPMorgan Chase & Co hitting new profit records despite persistently low interest rates.

Economic indicators in the developing world have been more mixed, with political uncertainty and sluggish growth in most regional economies denting demand for riskier assets. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies dipped on Wednesday after gaining for six days in a row. The South African rand was flat ahead of retail sales figures for November due later in the day. Africa's most industrialised economy stuttered last year, partly due to the most severe blackouts in a decade.

Russia's rouble was also little changed versus the dollar, as investor attention turned to President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers and the ruling elite. The Turkish lira eased 0.2% for the second straight session, as data showed the budget deficit widened to 123.69 billion lira ($21 billion) in 2019, partly reflecting fiscal stimulus to lift the economy from recession.

Currencies in eastern and central European economies such as Hungary and Poland slipped slightly against the euro. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Art Institute declares 2-day shutdown after graffiti

Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology here has decided to remain shut for two days after a group of BJP workers wiped out graffiti on its outer walls claiming it as anti-Modi and allegedly warned them against any anti CAA agitatio...

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

China will emerge as Americas strategic threat in this era of great power competition, a top Pentagon official has said, underlining the need for ramping up the US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region streng...

Naturally occurring protein mimics positive effects of exercise

A new study has found that Sestrin, a naturally occurring protein, can produce the positive effects of exercise even in the absence of any physical activity or training. The findings of this research from Michigan Medicine can pave the way ...

India needs to move aggressively in areas of cybersecurity, cyber hygiene: IT Secy

As connected systems and increasing use of smartphones raise risk of vulnerabilities, India with its proven prowess in software and services should now move aggressively in the area of cybersecurity, a senior IT Ministry official said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020