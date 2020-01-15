Left Menu
Snowfall continues in Kashmir Valley, air traffic disrupted

Snowfall continued in the Kashmir Valley for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, leading to cancellation of all flights here, officials said. While the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall, a MET official said.

The MET Office has forecast isolated to scattered snowfall across the valley over the next few days. The snowfall on Wednesday affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as all flights to and fro were cancelled.

An official at the airport said, no flight was able to land at the Srinagar airport due to accumulation of snow on the runway. "All flights for the day were cancelled," he said.

Flight operations have remained affected since Sunday when all flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled. The flight operations did not resume on Monday as well. However, some flights operated on Tuesday.

