Tata Altroz gets 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP test

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:37 IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its upcoming premium hatchback Altroz has received the highest 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. Altroz has become the second passenger vehicle brand after Nexon to get the 5-star adult safety rating from the Global NCAP.

Nexon had received the distinction in December 2018. The company said the Altroz has also achieved a 3-star rating for child occupant safety.

"The Nexon was the proverbial guiding light for us in this aspect, and the Altroz has followed its footsteps, setting a new benchmark across the industry safety standards," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU) President Mayank Pareek said in a statement. This latest Global NCAP score reaffirms that the company stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers, he added.

"Being an industry first in the hatchback segment in the country, this is in lockstep with our objective to deliver mobility solutions that possess advanced technological features alongside providing robust protection for the occupants," Tata Motors President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said. Tata Motors said the Global NCAP evaluated the car for both front and side impacts. The combined evaluation of both the tests have resulted in a full 5-star rating, it added.

The auto major is looking to increase its penetration in the domestic passenger vehicle segment with entry into the premium hatchback segment with Altroz later this month. With Altroz joining in its passenger vehicle portfolio, the company aims to enhance its presence to around 60 per cent of the total passenger vehicle market.

Altroz is slated to debut with BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains.

