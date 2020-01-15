Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,200 exporters untraceable, Rs 350 crore fake IGST refunds saved

A recent analytics-driven probe into Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds has led investigators to detect more than 1,200 untraceable exporters, saving the exchequer of over Rs 350 crore in refunds under payment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:53 IST
Over 1,200 exporters untraceable, Rs 350 crore fake IGST refunds saved
Investigators are plugging loopholes to prevent claims of fake GST refunds.. Image Credit: ANI

A recent analytics-driven probe into Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds has led investigators to detect more than 1,200 untraceable exporters, saving the exchequer of over Rs 350 crore in refunds under payment. The Department of Revenue believes that unscrupulous customs brokers may be connected with these frauds involving fictitious entities, which exist only in virtual space with identity thefts and fake documents.

Sources said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked licensed customs brokers to independently verify Know Your Customer (KYC) credentials of all exporters. In recent months, at least 50 customs brokers have been found to have dealt with fraud exporter entities which are now untraceable at their registered addresses. Such custom brokers are also under the lens.

Informed sources said investigators are finding new modus operandi to claim fake GST refunds. More than 800 entities have been detected in the past five months while exporting overvalued merchandise of Rs 1,500 crore to claim fake IGST refunds. However, investigators are confident of battling the problem of fake invoicing through advanced data analytics.

With rich data available in GST returns and e-way bills, every criminal leaves behind a digital trail and cannot escape the law, they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020