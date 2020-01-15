No discussion on uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practice in meeting with PM: IPA

Industry body Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Wednesday said there was no discussion on 'uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practice' in the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the healthcare industry on January 1. The meeting was called to discuss future road map for growth of the healthcare industry, the IPA said in a statement.

The focus of the discussion was to promote research and development, build innovation ecosystem, improve access to high-quality medicine and strengthen global competitiveness of the industry, it added. The purpose was to take the industry to the next level and leverage opportunities going forward in the pharmaceutical sector besides discussing growth opportunities in the Medtech and hospital sector, IPA said.

"There was no discussion on uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practice in the meeting," it added. The industry body was reacting to media reports that said the prime minister had warned India's top pharmaceutical companies to strictly adhere to marketing ethics, and not to bribe doctors with women, foreign trips and gadgets.

The meeting was attended by leading figures such as Satish Reddy from Dr Reddy's, Ajay Piramal from Piramal Group, Pankaj Patel from Cadila Healthcare, Dilip Shanghvi from Sun Pharma, Dr Habil Khorakiwala from Wockhardt and Shobana Kamineni from Apollo Hospitals Group, the statement said.

