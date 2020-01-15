Lebanon will not do Eurobond swaps before government decision -c.bank governor

Lebanon's central bank will not move forward with a proposed swap of Eurobonds maturing in 2020 before the government takes a decision on it, central bank governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Wednesday.

The central bank has proposed that Lebanese holders of Eurobonds due in 2020 including a $1.2 billion bond set to mature in March swap their holdings for longer-dated notes.

